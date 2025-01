The Verkhovna Rada has passed Bill 11417 to increase the budget for military needs by UAH 500 billion.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 298 MPs.

According to Zheleznyak, this year's expenditures amount to a record UAH 3.73 trillion for Ukraine.

