State Operator of Rear to supply improved sleeping bags for Armed Forces - Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence's procurement agency, the "State Operator of Rear", has purchased sleeping bags for the Ukrainian army according to a new technical specification.

What was improved?

"The updated sleeping bag has several key improvements. In particular, it is lighter, has a water-repellent cover and is comfortable to use at any temperature. The weight has been reduced compared to the previous model and should not exceed 3.8 kg," said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov.

As noted, the previous version of the sleeping bag was single-layer. Instead, the new version includes three parts: an inner sleeping bag, a liner and an outer water-repellent cover.

The liner protects the sleeping bag from dirt and natural moisture from the human body. The outer water-repellent and vapour-permeable cover helps the soldier to protect himself from rain, snow, fog or wind, the Ministry of Defence explained.

"The modular system of the updated sleeping bag allows it to be used in different temperature conditions. For example, indoors, a soldier can sleep only in an inner bag, while outdoors, he can sleep in a full set. Also, the new sleeping system is made of three-layer fabric with a membrane that provides high vapour permeability and retains heat," the statement said.

Thanks to the new compression bag, the sleeping bag can be additionally pulled down and attached to a backpack along with a field carpet.

