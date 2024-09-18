Occupiers have set mines around perimeter of ZNPP, access of IAEA mission is prevented - Grossi

Russian invaders and military equipment are present on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the report of IAEA director Grossi.

"ISAMZ continues to report the presence of armed men (whom the Russian Federation claims are members of the Russian National Guard and some chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons specialists) and military equipment such as armored personnel carriers, military logistics vehicles, and armored vehicles with installed weapons. ISAMZ reported that the armed forces did not allow it to enter the western part of the turbine halls," he said.

Also, the Russian invaders do not allow experts of the IAEA mission to the western part of the turbine halls of the ZNPP. Therefore, they cannot confirm whether there are any problems or materials in these parts that could potentially affect the nuclear safety or security of the plant.

Also, ISAMZ continues to face "constraints in providing timely and appropriate access to all locations and information related to nuclear and physical nuclear security, which may have implications for the Agency's assessment of the overall situation."

"During the reporting period (from May 25 to August 30. - Ed.) ISAMZ was not granted access to all places related to nuclear and physical nuclear security - such as the western part of the turbine halls, the isolation gate of the cooling reservoir of the ZNPP, and the open switchgear of 330 kV ZNPP", Grossi's report states.

The mission also saw anti-personnel mines in the buffer zone between the facility's inner and outer fences in a closed area inaccessible to station operational personnel.

The invaders told the IAEA that these mines were part of a physical defense system.

Also in the report, Grossi said that in some cases IAEA experts were able to talk to the operators of the main control panel about their permissions and experience, but in most cases, ISAMZ faced restrictions imposed by ZNPP (the Russian occupation administration on ZNPP. - Ed.), and could not openly interact and exchange information with operators.