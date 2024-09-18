Zelenskyy: Course of war depends on agreements with partners on prompt supply of weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the front line is currently being held thanks to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers and the support of partners.

The head of state said this in a Telegram message, Censor.NET reports.

"Now it is especially important to feel the power of our agreements at the front. All of them must be implemented as soon as possible. The course of the war depends on it. Only what strengthens Ukraine's position and worsens the situation for the occupiers can make Russia seek peace," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked everyone who works and fights for Ukraine, for our people and our interests.

As Censor.NET reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the military command the content of the new aid package, which should "significantly strengthen Ukraine in accordance with the Victory Plan."