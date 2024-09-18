Russia is pledging its future to China - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has drawn attention to Russia's growing dependence on China.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with The Times.

"Russia is pledging its future to Beijing and, of course, it is not doing it for free," the secretary general said.

According to Stoltenberg, Russia is getting closer to China, the DPRK and Iran after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the head of this "alliance" is China, whose support is crucial for Russia.

See more: Russia strikes Malynivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: 6 people were injured. PHOTO

"China is a decisive factor in Russia's war against Ukraine. China supports Russia's military economy, and China supplies components, microelectronics, microprocessors that Russia uses to build missiles and bombs that are used against Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General added.

He also said that the Alliance is concerned that Russia could share technologies with Iran that would help in its missile programmes. Therefore, Stoltenberg supports the allies in allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons.

At the same time, he noted that decisions should be made separately by each country. This will not be a crossing of the "red lines" that Putin threatens.