Father of three minors is not always entitled to deferment from mobilisation: TCR’s clarification

A father of three children is not necessarily entitled to a deferment from mobilisation.

According to Censor.NET, the Poltava Regional TCR and SS published a corresponding explanation.

They noted that in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On mobilisation preparation and mobilisation", men with three or more dependent children under the age of 18 are entitled to a deferment.

However, the text defines "except for those who have arrears of alimony, the aggregate amount of which exceeds the amount of payments for three months".

"Also, a father is not entitled to a deferral if he does not live with his children and does not pay alimony at all, because the text of the Law contains the wording ‘who have three or more children on their support’. In other words, the mere fact that a person is listed as a father in a person liable for military service's birth certificate does not entitle him to a deferral - the father must support his children.

Also, a man is not entitled to a deferral if he is raising a foster child, but the natural father pays alimony. In this case, the child is dependent on the natural father," the TCR explained.

To obtain a deferral, you must personally submit an application to the head of the commission of the TCR and SS at the place of military registration.

The application form is set out in Annex 4 of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The application must be accompanied by supporting documents, the list of which is set out in Annex 5 of the same Resolution.

