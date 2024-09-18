Estonia may strike at Russian territory if Putin prepares for war with NATO, - General Staff

The Estonian army is preparing for a possible war with Russia in cooperation with NATO. The country may strike at Russian territory if Moscow prepares to attack the Alliance.

Major General Vahur Karus, Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, said this in an interview with ERR, Censor.NET reports .

"We can no longer wait to be hit over the head with a sledgehammer, but we must be the ones who can do certain things first," Karus said.

According to the general, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Estonia expected that its army would be able to hold out on its own for 10 days in the event of a Russian attack until NATO assistance arrived.

However, now there have been "fundamental changes" in the country's military doctrine.

Karus was asked whether, according to the new plan, Estonia is obliged to be able to "destroy the Russians in the event of an invasion of their territory where troops are stationed". The military officer answered in the affirmative.

The major general also noted that in the event of an invasion, Estonia would count on the support of NATO allies.

All foreign units are included in the country's military plans, and vice versa - "Estonia's combat power is part of NATO's plan".

Karus added that each ally is assigned weapons to bring in the event of an attack, as well as a combat mission.