Due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure, 53 points of invincibility are deployed in Sumy

In the city of Sumy, 53 invincibility points have been promptly deployed in connection with numerous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure located in the Sumy community.

As noted, all points operate on the basis of educational institutions in the city. Here, local residents can charge their gadgets, use the Internet, make tea or heat food.

Each of these points is guarded by police officers.

It is reported that the invincibility points will operate around the clock until the situation in the power grid is normalized, communication is stabilized, etc.

As a reminder, on the night of September 18, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked the energy facilities of the city of Sumy from the air using Shahed UAV.

Earlier it was reported that explosions occurred in Sumy at night.

The Air Force reported on the movement of "Shaheds" in the Sumy region.

In addition, on Tuesday, September 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of Sumy with ballistic missiles. As a result of the nighttime attack, two large electrical substations are on fire. Also on the night of September 17, Russian attack drones attacked power system facilities in the Sumy region.

On the same night, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Sumy, using Shahed. The city had problems with water and electricity.

Later it became known that residents of Sumy were urged to stock up on water, as water utilities would suspend water supply from 9 p.m. due to the difficult situation in the energy sector.