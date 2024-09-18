Kremlin political prisoner Vyhovskyi has been in Russian captivity for ten years

18 September marked the 10th anniversary of the imprisonment of Kremlin political prisoner Valentyn Vyhovskyi, who was detained in occupied Crimea on a trumped-up case of "spying for Ukraine".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the political prisoner's father, Petro Vyhovskyi, on Facebook.

"10 years in prison. On 18 September, it was 10 years since Valentyn Vyhovskyi was imprisoned in Russian captivity. He was sentenced for so-called espionage to 11 years in a high-security prison," he reminded.

For most of this period, the man was held in solitary confinement in a punishment cell, the rest of the time - in a punishment cell.

Valentyn, as a political prisoner of the Kremlin, has been in the Kremlin's prisons for the longest time, the Ukrainian's father added.

Detention of political prisoner Valentyn Vyhovskyi

Valentyn Vyhovskyi was detained by the FSB in occupied Simferopol in 2014. His case was considered under the "Top Secret" classification. The convict allegedly admitted his guilt, but after the trial he stated that he was forced to testify under torture, and that he had only an appointed lawyer during the testimony.

Initially, he was charged with 'commercial espionage', and later the charges were reclassified as 'economic and military espionage'.

On 15 December 2015, the Moscow Regional Court sentenced the Ukrainian to 11 years in a strict regime colony under Article 276 ('Espionage') of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He had been in custody since 18 September 2014. On 31 March 2016, the defence's appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. Vyhovskyi is currently serving his sentence in penal colony No. 11 in the village of Utrobino, near Kirovo-Chepetsk, in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that the case was fabricated.

In his letters to his family, Valentyn said that during the preliminary investigation, he was tortured, including a mock execution. They also tried to force him to work for the Russian special services, but he refused.