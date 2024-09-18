Kherson region’s right bank can be fully demined by end of 2025, 53% already cleared - RMA

As of today, the right bank of the Kherson region is 53% demined. At this rate, the demining of the right bank of the region may be completed by the end of 2025.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"53% of the right-bank Kherson region has been demined. This is more than 365,000 hectares, which is a very fast pace. At this pace and given the security situation, we will complete demining by the end of 2025," said Prokudin.

According to him, about a thousand sappers inspect the Kherson region every day. There are plans to increase their number.

"We are currently working on the issue of creating a battalion for demining on the basis of our terrorist defence. And the second option is the formation of mini-teams to carry out these works," said the head of the RMA.