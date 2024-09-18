Germany allocates additional 50 million euros for treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers

The German government is allocating an additional 50 million euros for the treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

This is stated in the decision of the German government, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that this amount will be used to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers in German clinics without bureaucratic procedures.

"For two and a half years now, people have been dying in Ukraine every day as a result of Putin's deadly war. Many soldiers and civilians have been horribly injured. It has been clear to us from the very beginning: we stand with Ukraine and the people who are experiencing incredible suffering," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

She noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1173 seriously wounded and injured Ukrainian military and civilians have been treated in German clinics.

Read more: Almost $5.8 billion in US aid to Ukraine will expire if Congress does not take action by end of September - AP

"This assistance is a humane act, and we continue to provide it with all our might," she said.

For his part, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that "it is important to provide non-bureaucratic assistance to soldiers who have been wounded in the war."

"We continue to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. This support also includes helping seriously wounded soldiers who are fighting for the freedom of their country. It is important to provide non-bureaucratic assistance to soldiers who have been wounded in the war. With the solution we have found, we are creating security for them to receive the necessary medical treatment in Germany," he said.

Read more: In few years, Russia will be able to attack NATO territory, - German Defense Minister Pistorius