Stoltenberg said he does not believe in Putin’s red lines on long-range strikes by AFU on Russian territory: NATO will not be party to conflict

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed skepticism about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia with Western weapons.

He said this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

Stoltenberg said that if the allies give Ukraine permission to strike at Russian territory, it will not mean that the Alliance will be a party to the conflict.

"North Korea and Iran provide significant military support and supply missiles and drones to Russia without becoming a direct party to the conflict," the Secretary-Genera said.

In his opinion, the corresponding authorization for Ukraine will not be a red line, as Russian leader Putin claims.

Stotenberg also noted that in his statements, the Russian dictator has repeatedly spoken about red lines, but he has not escalated, as he understands that NATO is the strongest military alliance in the world.

"Putin has spoken about red lines before, and he did not go for escalation, which would also mean direct involvement of NATO allies in the conflict. He did not do this because he realizes that NATO is the strongest military alliance in the world," Stoltenberg said.

Authorization for strikes on military targets in Russia

On September 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Blinken said that he and the British Foreign Secretary would be in Ukraine to continue the work and hear from the Ukrainian side "how you see the months ahead and what we can do to continue to strengthen our support for Ukraine going forward."

Lammy emphasized that this was the first time in more than 10 years that the US Secretary of State and the British Foreign Secretary "have traveled together, and it's to reiterate our full support for the Ukrainian struggle."

After talks between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both leaders said they would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. However, no decision has been made to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory.

Although The Guardian reported that the United Kingdom and the United States have authorized Storm Shadow to strike Russia, they are not yet ready to announce it.

