Tymoshenko: It is necessary to allocate remaining funds from budgets of occupied communities for needs of military

It is necessary to allocate the remaining funds from the budgets of the occupied communities for the needs of the military.

This was stated by the head of the Batkivshchyna party, Yuliia Tymoshenko, during a discussion of amendments to the Budget Code to restore medium-term budget planning at the local level, Censor.NET reports.

She believes that the remaining budgetary resources in the temporarily occupied territories should not be frozen, but should be used for the needs of the military who defended the area. It was at the request of the brigades that she prepared the relevant amendment and urged her colleagues to support it.

"My amendment 178 concerns the fact that the temporarily occupied local communities still have budget balances, which are unfortunately frozen. But these balances must be spent, and spent in a meaningful way. Our team was approached by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the brigades that worked directly to liberate these temporarily occupied territories. And they asked, including the Azov brigade, to adopt this amendment 178 so that this money could be unfrozen and sent directly to support those brigades that defended those settlements that are now, unfortunately, temporarily occupied and for which these military units continue to fight," the Batkivshchyna leader explained.

Tymoshenko clarified that the unfreezing of these financial resources will allow to significantly support the Armed Forces.

"This is additional funding for those brigades that are currently fighting at the front. I want to emphasize that one of these brigades is the Azov Brigade, which will receive the frozen budgetary resources of the city of Mariupol in full on the basis of this amendment. But this will also apply to other brigades," added the Batkivshchyna leader.

Despite the fact that the Servants of the People did not support Yuliia Tymoshenko's amendment, the Batkivshchyna faction supported draft law No. 11131 on amendments to the Budget Code to restore medium-term budget planning at the local level.

According to Tymoshenko, medium-term planning is necessary and useful, but she is convinced that it is necessary to move to 5-year planning.

"The deeper we see the strategy, the more predictable the state lives and works," she said.

The Batkivshchyna leader considers it to be a positive that 64 percent of personal income tax still remains in local budgets, although the government tried to reduce this share to 60 percent, and that "the non-withdrawn balances of local budgets can be spent on a very wide range of expenditures."

"In addition, we managed to preserve free meals for children of internally displaced persons and children who have the status of a child affected by military operations," Tymoshenko drew the attention of the audience.