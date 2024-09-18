Explosion occurs in Sumy, part of city is without electricity - media (updated)

Late on Wednesday night, September 18, an explosion occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"After the explosions, the power supply disappeared in part of Sumy," Suspilne writes.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of air-launched weapons.

"Launches of the GAB in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Sumy," the statement said.

Updated information.

At 10:46 p.m., the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksii Drozdenko, said that the cause of the accident had been established, and power engineers were working to restore power supply.

Read more: Due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure, 53 points of invincibility are deployed in Sumy