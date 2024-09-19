US Vice President, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week.

As Censor.NET informs, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication's sources, this meeting is part of Harris' efforts to strengthen his foreign policy image on the eve of the US presidential elections.

The Democrat supports President Joe Biden's policy of unwavering assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, writes Bloomberg.

It will be recalled that US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy may meet as early as next week.

On September 24, Zelenskyy will speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Read more: Harris will meet with Zelenskyy next week in Washington - Bloomberg