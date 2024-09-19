Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expresses outrage over Zurich Film Festival’s intention to screen propaganda film "Russians at War"

The film "Russians at War" by Russian propagandist-director Anastasia Trofimova is to be screened at the Swiss film festival Zurich Film Festival. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned this intention and expressed outrage.

The ministry stressed that "Russian propaganda under the guise of a cultural product has no place on the international cultural scene and red carpet".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns any attempts to provide Russia with a cultural stage to whitewash its war crimes, while Russian troops continue to commit atrocities against Ukrainians," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the Ukrainian diplomatic team "will systematically and consistently defend the isolation of the aggressor in cultural and other spheres."

To recap, it was reported earlier that the film "Russians at War" was removed from the programme due to public outrage and calls not to show a film that whitewashes Russian invaders fighting in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency condemned the screening, calling it "veiled Russian propaganda."

And the Verkhovna Rada appealed to their Canadian counterparts to not allow the film to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto has protested against the intention to screen "Russians at War" at the International Film Festival.

However, despite a flurry of criticism, the Toronto Film Festival decided to screen the scandalous film by Russian propagandist Anastasia Trofimova, "Russians at War".

