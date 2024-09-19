In Kharkiv region, enemy restores combat capability of assault groups, tries to restore logistical support - OTG "Kharkiv"

The occupiers in the operational zone of the OTG "Kharkiv" are trying to restore the combat effectiveness of the assault groups, carry out logistical support measures, and the evacuation of sanitary and irreversible losses.

In the Hlyboko region, the Russians focused their attention on restoring the combat capability of the assault groups of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division. Near Lyptsi, the enemy is trying to carry out logistical support measures for the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps.

The enemy sent two groups to the positions of the 380th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army in the Lukyantsiv district to resume assault operations.

In Vovchansk, the enemy tried to use the rigging teams of the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps and the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army to carry out logistical support measures. As a result of the fire damage inflicted by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's intentions were foiled, and the occupiers are carrying out measures to evacuate sanitary and irreversible losses.

During the past day, 2 combat clashes took place. The Russian occupiers launched 1 air strike using 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 missile strike using 3 missiles, and 35 kamikaze drone strikes. They carried out 346 shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Strikes at the enemy

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses over the past day amount to 106 creatures, of which 42 are irreversible, and 64 are sanitary.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed, and damaged 80 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

armored combat vehicle;

4 artillery systems;

2 cars;

3 units of special equipment;

70 UAVs.

In addition, 29 personnel shelters and 2 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

We will remind you that the day before the OSGT "Kharkiv" reported that near Lyptsi the Russian Federation is trying to restore the lost position, replenishing the shortage in the positions.

