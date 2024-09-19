ENG
Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv tomorrow: She will meet with Zelenskyy

Фон дер Ляєн відвідає Київ 20 вересня

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on 20 September to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, she said this at a joint meeting with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.

"The heating season will start in two weeks. As the temperature drops, the European Union is ready to step up its support for Ukraine. We are preparing for winter together. After this press conference, I will go to Kyiv tomorrow to discuss these issues personally with President Zelenskyy," she said.

Read more: European Commission will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid package of 40 million euros to prepare for winter - von der Leyen

