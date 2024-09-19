Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv tomorrow: She will meet with Zelenskyy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on 20 September to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, she said this at a joint meeting with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.

"The heating season will start in two weeks. As the temperature drops, the European Union is ready to step up its support for Ukraine. We are preparing for winter together. After this press conference, I will go to Kyiv tomorrow to discuss these issues personally with President Zelenskyy," she said.

