India’s Foreign Ministry: Reports of Indian shells exports to Ukraine are speculative and misleading

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India denied information previously spread by the media about the redirection of Indian artillery shells to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Sri Randhir Jaiswal.

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India that do not exist and is therefore inaccurate and harmful," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that India has an impeccable reputation for complying with international obligations to export military and dual-use goods.

"India carries out its defense exports in compliance with its international non-proliferation obligations and on the basis of its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which covers a comprehensive assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certification," the statement said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing its own sources, that European buyers are redirecting artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers to Ukraine. In addition, the transfer of ammunition to support Ukraine's defense against Russia has been going on for over a year.