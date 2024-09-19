Stoltenberg: More weapons we give Ukraine, faster peace will come

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that the West can bring closer the end of the war in Ukraine if it increases its military assistance to Kyiv.

He said this at an event of the German Marshall Fund on Thursday, September 19, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Stoltenberg noted that "the fastest way to end the war is to lose it," but this would lead not to peace but to Russian occupation.

"Today, Putin believes he can achieve his goals on the battlefield. And he believes he can wait us out. That is why he continues to wage his brutal war. I do not believe that we can make Putin change his mind. But I do believe that we can change his calculations," he added.

The NATO Secretary General believes that to do this, the West should provide Ukraine with as many weapons as possible so that the Kremlin leader can abandon the idea that he can seize Ukrainian territories by force.

"The paradox is that the more weapons we can provide to Ukraine, the more likely it is that we will be able to achieve peace and end the war. And the more reliable our long-term military support is, the sooner the war will end," Stoltenberg concluded.