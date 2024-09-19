Russians are militarizing children from occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, - Lubinets

Children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region have undergone another military training from the occupiers.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of monitoring of the occupation publics, it was found that Russian "mentors" taught children the peculiarities of handling an assault rifle and practicing shooting from different positions.

The invaders are forcing Ukrainian children to wear uniforms and march under tricolor flags.

The invaders first recruited them to join militarized "patriotic" movements such as the Young Army Cadets National Movement and cadet classes, in order to eventually impose a new reality on them: to hate everything Ukrainian and fight for the enemy Russians.

Ukrainian children are becoming tools in Russia's big game, where childhood no longer matters.

The actions of the Russian Federation, such as militarization, are a serious violation of children's rights. I call on the international community to take more active steps and impose appropriate legal consequences on the Russian Federation! Evil must be punished!" - Lubinets said.