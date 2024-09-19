Stoltenberg: No lasting security for Ukraine without NATO membership

Without a stable Ukraine, there can be no stable security in Europe, and without NATO membership, it is impossible to ensure Ukraine's stable security.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before his resignation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the fastest way to end the war in Ukraine is to lose it. But in this case, there will be no peace, but occupation.

Stoltenberg also added that any future peace agreement must be backed by strong military support for Ukraine and reliable security guarantees to ensure a lasting peace.

"Without a stable Ukraine, there can be no stable security in Europe. And without NATO membership, there will be no lasting security for Ukraine. NATO's doors are open. Ukraine will join (the Alliance - Ed.)," he concluded.