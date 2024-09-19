European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson said that a differentiated approach to Ukrainian refugees based on their gender, age, and military service is impossible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is not possible under the Temporary Protection Directive (a document regulating the status of Ukrainian refugees in the EU - ed.)," the European Commissioner said.

When asked whether the EU would help Ukraine return its men of military age from abroad, Johansson said that no one would be forcibly expelled from the territory of the European Union.

"We will support those who want to return to Ukraine, and we will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian government how to do it in the best way possible. We will not expel anyone from the EU," Johansson emphasized.

Earlier, Western media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help return men of military age from abroad to Ukraine, but was refused.