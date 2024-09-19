Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan on mediation in war: Negotiations continue at level of intelligence

Attempts to find an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war are a priority for Turkey and its president, and negotiations continue at the intelligence level.

Ankara fears that the war could get out of control, in particular because of the transfer of hostilities to Russian territory and the latter's threats to use nuclear weapons. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this during a roundtable organized by the Anadolu Agency, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A lot has been done on this issue "in practice", and "very qualified" negotiations are underway, especially on intelligence diplomacy and draft agreements on energy and food security, which are being conducted through the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT)," Fidan said.

Read more: Turkey proposes to build new security architecture to resolve war in Ukraine

The minister emphasized that the parties may not always meet "in the same place, in the same composition," but the work is ongoing. In his opinion, if the problems in the areas of food security and energy are resolved, the reasons for continuing the "great war" will be exhausted.

Fidan does not rule out the possibility that the war could "get out of control," particularly given the shift of hostilities to Russian territory and the latter's threats to use nuclear weapons.

Read more: No talks between Moscow and Kyiv after AFU offensive in Kursk region - Lavrov

"The Ukrainian-Russian war is not only a hot war in Ukraine, it has a huge global impact. ... The parties that see no harm in continuing the war also have different geopolitical calculations. ... We are concerned that the format will change," Fidan said.

Given the sanctions regime against Russia, he sees two scenarios: the war will become "either large-scale or frozen."