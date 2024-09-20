ENG
News
China (549) Russia (11143) Tajani (24) Global Peace Summit (142)

Russia and China should participate in Peace Summit: there should be dialogue about peace agreement, not capitulation - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Italy is not at war with Russia and is in favor of a peace conference where dialogue on ending the war will be possible, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by RAI.

"I am for a peace conference, in which, as Zelenskyy said, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China should participate.
However, I believe that Russia should not come to the conference with a decision - capitulation or defeat of Ukraine - because otherwise it would not be a peace agreement," Tajani said.

According to the results of the Global Peace Summit, 94 participants have already signed its communiqué. Preparations for the Second Peace Summit are currently underway.

