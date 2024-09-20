Occupiers shelled Kramatorsk at night: they hit residential buildings

On the night of 20 September, Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko

"At night, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. Apartment blocks were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," he said in a statement.

Honcharenko noted that the consequences of the destruction are currently being recorded, and all relevant utilities are working.

