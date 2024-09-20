US Navy is preparing for possible war with China by 2027

In the new 2024 strategy adopted by the US Navy, one of the goals is "preparedness for the possibility of war with the People's Republic of China by 2027."

According to Censor.NET, "Voice of America" ​​reports about it.

What does the strategy entail?

The Navy says the U.S. has other competitors to contend with, including Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

China has been identified as a major challenge for US forces, and 2027 has been identified based on estimates of a potential date for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti.

According to the document, another main goal of the US Navy is "enhancing long-term advantage."

The new strategy is generally aimed at being prepared to face growing challenges from China and the deployment of advanced technologies.

In addition, the 2024 NAVPLAN envisages accelerating the construction of new ships and strengthening the fleet with the use of new technologies.

The plan also calls for reducing maintenance delays for ships, submarines and aircraft, scaling up autonomous weapons systems and ramping up recruitment efforts.

According to The Hill, China currently has the world's largest navy, and the United States relies heavily on artificial intelligence systems in this regard, believing that AI will be able to seriously change the nature of warfare in the future.