61 out of 70 "Shaheds" and Kh-59 missile were destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 September, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the invaders attacked Donetsk region with three missiles of an unspecified type, and Dnipropetrovsk region with an GAR Kh-59 UAV from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The occupiers also launched 70 "Shahed" attack UAVs.

How did the air defence work?

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 61 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided aerial missile were shot down. As a result of the active counteraction of the Defence Forces, nine enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received)," the statement said.

The air defence forces were operating in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

