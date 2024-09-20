No Russian troops are in Selydove, fighting is on outskirts, - officer of 15th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine Riasnyi

The city of Selydove, Donetsk region, is fully under the control of the Defence Forces. Ukrainian troops stopped the Russian military on the outskirts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by an officer of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Riasnyi on "Apostrophe. TV".

The enemy has not penetrated the city, and the fighting is on the outskirts. Although Russian military commanders continue to actively cover the topic that they are already in the city of Selydove, this is not true. Selydove is fully under our control," he said.

The military said that the Russian occupiers are trying to capture settlements in the Pokrovsk direction before the onset of cold weather in order to gain a foothold, have their own logistics hubs and a foothold for further offensive actions.

Riasnyi added that the invaders use equipment when their infantry is entrenched, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles.

Read more: Russian army advances in Donetsk region: in Toretsk and near New York - DeepState. MAP

Earlier, Forbes wrote that Ukrainian troops continue to successfully hold key positions south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, despite the significant numerical superiority of Russian forces.

DeepState analysts reported that the enemy was allegedly already entering Selydove. Russia has deployed significant forces in the Pokrovsk direction that were in operational reserve.