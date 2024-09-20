US may strengthen sanctions against Russian oil - White House

The US plans to speed up the process of strengthening sanctions against Russia. They will, in particular, concern oil.

This was stated by Dalip Singh, the deputy assistant to the US president for national security, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The USA should make efforts in two directions in relation to Russia: disarming the Russian military machine and depriving it of its financial income," he said.

This, Singh said, should be done through increased sanctions and export control measures.

He stated that third countries violate American sanctions regarding the supply of dual-use components to the Russian Federation. These include, in particular, China, India, Turkey, the UAE, and other countries.

Singh believes that reducing the financial income of the Russian Federation will allow control over its oil supplies.

"The moment is approaching when it will be possible to talk about a much tougher regime, regarding the shadow fleet, and the volumes of oil that Russia is allowed to supply to the market," he explained, adding that the USA "should step up" in these directions.

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that the EU will introduce new sanctions against gray traders of Russian oil.

Joe Biden's adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the US will not relax sanctions against the Russian Federation if Ukraine says that it does not correspond to its strategy