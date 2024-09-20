State Budget-2025 cannot be adopted in its current form, it is shameful document - Poroshenko

European Solidarity leader and fifth president Petro Poroshenko has criticized the draft State Budget 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

"Do not believe when you are told that the Verkhovna Rada is now working very hard to consider the budget presentation. The hall is empty, and there are now 25% more representatives of European Solidarity than of the Servants of the People. Because everything is not decided within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada," Poroshenko said.

The EU leader noted that the presentation of the State Budget 2025 allocates UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund.

"But that's not all. There is also interest on loans that used to finance the Road Fund, and today they are snatching it from taxpayers' pockets and continuing to finance it. And not only from taxpayers' money but also from the money of the military, because military personal income tax is again redistributed to the places where it is stolen. Instead of fulfilling our demand. Mr. Minister, I ask you to take this into account and credit the personal income tax where the military pay it to the brigades' accounts. They will buy faster, more efficiently and without corruption with this money," Poroshenko addressed the head of the Ministry of Finance.

"Find the courage to return this shameful document to the government. The government gets an F for the economy, an F for politics, an F for defense. This budget cannot be adopted in this form," the fifth president summarized.

