Victory plan is designed for quick decisions of our partners by December - Zelenskyy

The plan for Ukraine's victory, which will be presented to the current US President Joe Biden, should work by December this year. The process should not be delayed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the victory plan. I wanted to be a consistent person. And I will discuss all the details with the US President first of all. Because most decisions on the plan depend on him," the head of state said.

It also depends on other allies, but there are points that the United States must support.

The entire plan is designed to enable our partners to make quick decisions. The plan is designed for decisions that should take place from October to December and not to delay these processes. We would really like that. Then we believe that the plan will work," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also said that Ukraine is already living by "plan B" because it has never had a "plan A".

"I was asked: what will happen if Biden does not support your peace plan, do you have a ‘plan B’? I'll be honest, we are already in ‘plan B’. We are living and fighting in it. We never had a ‘plan A’. Because ‘plan A’ was to prevent a full-scale invasion, to strengthen Ukraine with weapons and to impose sanctions on Russia," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the "Ramstein" meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

