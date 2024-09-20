ENG
Zelenskyy met with von der Leyen: He thanked for EU’s energy support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

The head of state announced this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked for all the EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with more support before the winter period.

"Today we discussed in detail what can be done together, what supplies are needed, what funds are needed. The prompt implementation of all our agreements is crucial," he said.

Separately, the President thanked for the announcement the day before of additional EU energy support for Ukraine in the amount of about 160 million euros.

"These are funds specifically for winterization, and 100 million of them are provided from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Kyiv on September 20, announced that the European Commission is allocating a €35 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge.

