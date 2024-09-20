European Commission has developed plan to support Ukrainian energy sector in winter, - von der Leyen

The European Commission has developed a plan to support the Ukrainian energy sector in the winter, which will cover more than 25% of energy needs in the winter.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"It (the Ukrainian Energy Support Plan - Ed.) provides for the restoration of 2.5 GW of power capacity, as well as the continuation of Ukraine's accession to the European energy network. In addition, the EU plans to export 2 GW of electricity to Ukraine and ensure stable energy supply in all regions," von der Leyen said.

Read more: EU Defense Innovation Office has already started its activities in Kyiv - von der Leyen

According to her, this will help cover more than 25% of energy needs in winter.

"We are now sending mobile gas turbines and solar panels. We also discussed issues related to the protection of power plants," the European Commission President added.

Read more: Germany has handed over aid package to Ukraine: 22 Leopard 1A5s and over 60,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition

On Friday, September 20, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived on a visit to Ukraine. She said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a €35 billion loan.

Earlier it was also reported that the EU would provide €160 million to help Ukraine's energy sector.