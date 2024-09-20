Ruscists attack Odesa: Missile fragments damage Antiguan-flagged civilian vessel, there are injured

On the afternoon of September 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the port and civilian infrastructure of Odesa.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"The debris of a preliminary Iskander-M missile damaged the port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a Antigua-flagged civilian vessel," he said.

Four civilians were injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

The Kiper called for people to take cover during the air raid alert.

As Censor.NET reported, explosions were heard in Odesa during the air raid alert. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south.

