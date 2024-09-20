Ministry of Defense received EUR 40.7 million from Denmark for production of Bohdana self-propelled guns - Umierov

The first 40.7 million euros of the aid package from Denmark to Ukrainian production are already on the accounts of the Ministry of Defense.

This was announced on Facebook by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"This is an important step to strengthen our defense capabilities, as Denmark has allocated a total of €50 million for the production of 18 newest artillery and, most importantly, Ukrainian Bohdan self-propelled guns.

Denmark's example is a signal to all our partners about the importance of investing in the Ukrainian defense industry.

I am grateful to Denmark for their support and consistency," Umerov said.