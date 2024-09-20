Baltic States and Poland: Buying LNG from Russia undermines EU cohesion

In a joint statement, the chairmen of the EU affairs commissions of the parliaments of the Baltic countries and Poland said that the European Union should complete the import of liquefied natural gas from Russia as soon as possible.

"By continuing to purchase liquefied natural gas from Russia, the European Union remains dependent on a state that uses energy as a hybrid weapon and a means of manipulation. This undermines the unity of the EU and reduces public confidence," the MPs emphasize in their appeal.

In it, they also note that every euro paid to Russia for energy helps finance the war against Ukraine and is also a direct threat to the EU.

According to the deputies, imports from Russia must be completely stopped through political will. They point out that the existing and under construction liquefied natural gas terminals should fulfill their original purpose: to diversify gas import routes and allow the EU to stop importing gas from Russia, not the other way around. "These capacities should not become a loophole through which Russian gas will enter Europe," the Commissioners emphasize.

The statement calls on the European Commission, the European Parliament, parliaments and governments of EU member states to act quickly to achieve the goal set by the European Commission and set January 1, 2027 as the deadline for the final end of gas imports from Russia.

The letter emphasizes that the decision to end energy imports from Russia should be a long-term commitment. "We must remain steadfast in strengthening our security and resilience by seeking solutions that are in line with the values of the European Union," the letter says.

MEPs call for continued diplomatic efforts to strengthen relations with reliable energy suppliers from other regions, such as Central Asia, the Middle East, the United States and Norway, to ensure stable and diverse energy supplies. This will help prevent a situation in which the EU's dependence on Russian energy is replaced by dependence on any other unstable supplier.

The heads of the EU Affairs Commissions of the Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish parliaments met in Vilnius earlier this week to discuss common priorities such as external border protection and energy security.