Iran delays transfer of ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters

Iran, along with short-range ballistic missiles, has not transferred to Russia the mobile launchers needed to launch them.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, three informed sources - a European diplomat, a European intelligence official and an American official - told Reuters about this.

According to the sources, Iran did not supply Russia with launchers at the time of the US announcement of the supply of Iranian missiles. A representative of European intelligence said without further elaboration that he did not expect Moscow to receive launchers.

At the same time, the experts interviewed by Reuters gave several reasons why Russia did not receive the Fath-360 launchers.

Thus, one reason may be that Moscow may be planning to modify trucks to transport missiles. Another reason is Tehran's attempt to leave room for manoeuvre in negotiations with Western powers.

It is noted that today Iran's military assistance in Russia's war against Ukraine includes the supply of hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery ammunition, and broad support for Russian UAV production in the country.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. On 10 September, the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On 11 September , Sky News published satellite images of a vessel that had transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.