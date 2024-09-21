Russian Federation suffered huge losses of ammunition in Toropets, this will affect operations of Russian army - British intelligence

A strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region, Russia, is likely to affect the operations of Russian forces, particularly in the Kursk region.

This is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defence published on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .

In particular, analysts note that the arsenal destroyed on the night of 18 September "was one of Russia's largest strategic warehouses, which stored more than 30,000 tonnes of ammunition".

According to British intelligence, the reason for the damage to the depot was the improper storage of ammunition, which remained vulnerable to drone strikes despite being upgraded in 2018 following incidents of detonation.

The intelligence adds that the strike on the night of 18 September caused a "chain reaction of cascading detonations in the bunker system", which led to "a large loss of ammunition by Russia".

In addition, the British military notes that "Russian air defences are having difficulty countering Ukrainian operations with strikes deep into Russian territory, despite claims of intercepting more than 50 UAVs during the attack in Tver region".

Watch more: Russian soldier shoots himself in head on the battlefield. VIDEO

According to analysts, the strike on the arsenal in Toropets is likely to "disrupt Russian ground operations, especially in the Kursk region".

As a reminder, on the night of 18 September, Russian media reported a massive drone attack in the city of Toropets, Tver Region, Russia, with local authorities even deciding to evacuate the population from the area where air defence systems were operating and a fire broke out. Later, videos of massive explosions and large-scale fires were posted online by local residents who reported that an ammunition depot had been attacked. Local authorities reported that the fire was "caused by the fall of the wreckage of a UAV".

The integrated storage arsenal for missiles, ammunition and explosives was built in 2018. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence at the time, the arsenal met the highest international standards, with each storage facility holding up to 240 tonnes of ammunition.

Earlier, satellite images of the aftermath of the strikes on the ammunition depots in Toropets, Russia, were published online.