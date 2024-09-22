Occupiers regrouped assault units in Lyptsi area, they fired at Vovchansk with TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system - OSGT "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Kharkiv".

As noted, in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is establishing cooperation between units and is trying to implement measures for logistical support.

The enemy regrouped assault groups in the Lyptsi district.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd Brigade defeat convoy of Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In Vovchansk, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, carried out the evacuation of sanitary casualties. Used the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system

According to the data of the OSGT "Kharkiv", 1 combat clash took place during the past day. The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike with two missiles, 2 airstrikes using 3 anti-aircraft missiles, and 8 unguided aerial missiles. 36 strikes were made by kamikaze drones. They carried out 429 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

"The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the OSGT "Kharkiv" emphasizes.

It is also noted that the losses of the enemy in the past day in this direction amounted to 72 people, of which 32 were irreversible, and 40 were sanitary.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 82 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.