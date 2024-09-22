In the temporarily occupied territories, the shortage of personnel concerns all sectors, including education.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians plan to recruit lecturers for the seized universities from among the "veterans of the armed conflict", even without work experience. The only condition for employment is a university degree and a desire to move permanently to the occupied territories.

"In this way, Moscow plans to solve three problems at once: to overcome the shortage, to employ the militants and to bring Russians to the region. However, the problem is that the number of occupants with higher education is small, and not all of them are willing to become "lecturers" and move to the TOT," the NRC added.

Earlier it was reported that Russians will be paid up to 5 million rubles for moving to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued a decree providing social guarantees for those Russians who move to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. These are the occupied areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea. Payments are promised in the amount of three to five million Russian rubles