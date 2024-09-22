Israeli President Herzog denies country’s involvement in the pager bombing in Lebanon: Hezbollah has many enemies

Israel denies any involvement in the massive explosions of Hezbollah members' pagers, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

The statement was made by Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

Herzog categorically rejected "any connection with this or that operation." He said that Hezbollah has "many enemies".

"Hezbollah has many enemies. "Hezbollah is strangling Lebanon, destroying Lebanon, creating chaos again and again and again. We are here to defend ourselves. That is all we do. And we are making it clear that we have to take action. As any normal country would do, as the UK would do, or any other sovereign nation would do, to protect its people," the president said.

Herzog also said that Israel is "not interested" in a war with Lebanon. However, he added that there is a possibility of a "dramatic escalation" between the countries.

Read more: Iran warned Israel through Hungary of plans to strike - Israeli Foreign Minister Katz

Massive pager explosion in Lebanon

On 17 September , pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. Members of the group used these devices to communicate.

Hezbollah accuses Israel, more specifically the Mossad foreign intelligence service, of blowing up the pagers. In turn, Israel has not commented on the incident.

Later, Reuters wrote that Israel's foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, had planted a small amount of explosives in 5,000 Taiwanese pagers imported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah several months before the bombings.

At the same time, The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that the pagers contained one to two ounces of explosives and a remote switch to trigger the explosion.