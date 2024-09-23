Enemy regroups assault groups in Hlyboke area, strikes again from TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region have increased their communication system and are moving troops over the past day. The enemy's losses amounted to 78 Russians per day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy regrouped assault groups, strengthened the communication system and established interaction between units to deliver fire damage.

In the area of Starytsia, in order to prevent the loss of the occupied position, the enemy was consolidating in the occupied positions, moving small groups of 2 soldiers of the 2nd motorised rifle battalion of the 72nd motorised rifle division of the 44th army corps to evacuate sanitary losses.

In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to the frontline. He used a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A in the area of the Aggregate Plant.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

Over the past day, 7 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants launched 1 missile attack with two missiles, 2 air strikes using 2 KABs. They carried out 66 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 412 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

The defence forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 78 men, 31 of them irreversible, 47 were sanitary," OTG "Kharkiv" noted.

In addition, the enemy lost 71 units of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

tank;

armoured combat vehicle;

anti-tank weapon;

8 artillery systems;

9 vehicles;

51 UAVs.

In addition, 43 shelters for personnel and an ammunition storage site were destroyed.

