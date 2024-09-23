ENG
Ruscists hit bus with FPV drone in Sumy region: 2 people wounded

A Russian FPV drone hit a bus in the Myropillia community of the Sumy region, injuring people.

This was reported by RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, on 23 September, in the Myropillia community, an enemy FPV drone hit a bus carrying local residents," the statement said.

It is noted that two people were injured and evacuated to a medical facility.

"The Russians committed another cynical crime by firing a drone at civilians. We will not forgive them," the Sumy Regional Military Administration added.

