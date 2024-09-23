Red Cross representatives once again ignored meeting with families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have once again failed to attend a meeting with the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war, ignoring the invitation.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that in Odesa region, he held a meeting with the families of Ukrainian defenders who are in enemy captivity or have gone missing. It was attended by over 400 people.

"The ICRC representatives once again did not come to meet with the families of prisoners of war. In response to our official invitation, they replied that they were 'kindly' and 'understandingly' asking for a 'good attitude' and that their regional office in the Odesa region was working. But the family had specific questions for the ICRC representatives at this particular meeting! In particular, regarding visits to Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation," the ombudsman said.

According to Lubinets, the meeting raised questions about the downing of the IL-76 aircraft and appeals to international organisations.

"Separately, the families raised the issue of communication with the Russian side, the transfer of letters, and confirmation of the fact of captivity. I stressed that the staff of our Office and the staff of the Russian Ombudsman's Office exchange letters from prisoners of war," Lubinets added.