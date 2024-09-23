"Servant of People" Odarchenko, who is suspected of corruption, left for Romania

Servant of the People People's Deputy Andrii Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction, has left for Romania.

According to Censor.NET, citing the UP, the prosecutor said this during a meeting of the HACC.

"According to the information available to the pre-trial investigation bodies... Odarchenko crossed the state border outside the checkpoint with Romania and then even applied to the Romanian state authorities for asylum in this country," she said.

The prosecutor also said that on September 19, Odarchenko's "unofficial" driver stated that two days before that date, the MP asked to drop him off in the central part of the city, gave the driver his cell phones and asked him to put them on charge. Odarchenko also said that he would drive himself to the Verkhovna Rada and back.

Since then, the driver has not seen the People's Deputy.

The case of "servant of the people" Odarchenko

As reported, the People's Deputy is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Naiiem.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served People's Deputies Andrii Odarchenko and Serhii Labaziuk with suspicions of attempting to bribe Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Naiiem.

Later it became known that Odarchenko had fled Ukraine.

HACCU puts Odarchenko on the international wanted list.

The Verkhovna Rada registers a resolution to exclude Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee.

