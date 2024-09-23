Ukraine halts drafting of limitedly fit men under 25: it is possible only with written consent

Ukraine has halted the conscription of limitedly fit men aged 18 to 25. From now on, the mobilization of such categories is possible only with written consent.

This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the directive of the Land Forces Command to the operational commands and to the TCR 116/2/1/21409 of 19.09.2024, paragraph 1 states that men from 18 to 25 years old are not conscripted," he said.

This directive has already reached the regional and district territorial centers of recruitment and social security through the Operational Commands.

However, as the People's Deputy noted, there is no demobilization of men who were mobilized before the age of 25.

In addition, according to the same directive of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine 116/2/1/21409 of 19.09.2024, it is indicated that men aged 25 to 49 years are mobilized.

Men aged 50-60 can be mobilized only under a separate mobilization order issued by the General Staff for a specific person.

What preceded it

Earlier, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that those with limited military service between the ages of 18 and 25 would not be mobilized. The Ministry of Defense is preparing a corresponding order.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill that bans the mobilization of men under 25 with limited fitness for military service.

Previously, this category of citizens could be mobilized, although conscription in Ukraine is usually allowed only after the age of 25, except in certain cases.

