Night strike in Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to 22

The number of victims of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 23 increased to 22.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Among the injured are 13 women, seven men and two children.

Throughout the day, rescuers, together with employees of the municipal emergency service, dismantled unstable destroyed structures from the upper floors of the buildings.

As a reminder, in the evening of September 22, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia. Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to 17, including a 15-year-old boy.

