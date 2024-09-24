Enemy builds fortifications near Starytsia in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

Not far from Vovchansk, near the village of Starytsia, Russian invaders are actively building fortifications.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

Situation in the Kharkiv region

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult," OTG "Kharkiv" said.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy is sporadically moving personnel to reinforce units at the frontline.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, it is manning up assault groups and has begun active work on the fortification of new positions.

In Vovchansk, the enemy was moving personnel sporadically to provide logistical support and replenish current losses. He used TOS-1A in the city.

Combat actions and losses of the enemy

Over the past day, 2 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants conducted 5 air strikes using 5 KABs. They carried out 53 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 360 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defence forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 85 personnel, 15 of them irreversible, 70 - sanitary," OTG "Kharkiv" said.

In addition, the enemy lost 75 pieces of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

tank;

armoured combat vehicle;

5 units of special equipment;

13 artillery systems;

4 vehicles;

51 UAVs.

It was also destroyed:

59 shelters for personnel;

UAV launch site;

2 ammunition storage sites.

Read more: Over last day, 143 combat engagements took place. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in 11 sectors - General Staff