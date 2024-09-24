Face scanning and fingerprints instead of stamp: EU to introduce new border crossing system EES. INFOGRAPHICS

The European Union is introducing a new automated Entry/Exit System (EES) at the external borders of the Schengen area.

They noted that visa-free travel is not cancelled. No additional fees will be introduced. Only the approach to document verification is changing.

The EES system will be launched at the EU borders on 10 November. It will automatically record the entry and exit of all foreigners to the Schengen area. This will apply to all non-EU citizens, including Ukrainians.

The EES system will record biometric data once and store it for 3 years. There will be no more passport stamps.

Thus, biometric data will be taken during the first entry: fingerprints and a photo of the face. If you refuse to use biometrics, you will be denied entry. Then, at each border crossing, you will need to scan your passport at a self-service terminal.

